Tamar Braxton's Latest Look At BET Has Fans Talking

Tamar Braxton shared a bunch of new pics in which she looks amazing. Check out the latest post that she shared on her IG account.

'I had a BLAST last night. Thank you to @bet @connieorlando @jessecollinsent @officialkingdombusiness for an amazing time!!! @serayah and I found out at that time that our show is #1 at bet plus and we and I am so grateful I would have more pics but my shoe showed out and ended my night,' she captioned her post.

Someone said: 'Yasssss LOVE THIS SO MUCH You look stunning!' and a commenter posted this: 'Anyway, you looked beautiful and was named Best Dressed by People, Deadline & Glamour magazines.'

A follower said: 'I was hoping to meet you last night … hopefully next time I’m manifesting it @tamarbraxton you looked amazing hun!!!!' and a commenter posted this: 'Now, a Tamar and Brandy collab would be the vocal blessing we all need.'

Tamar Braxton revealed to her fans and followers that she is coming to New Orleans and people could not be more excited. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'I’m coming to New Orleans EARLY this year….. I have soooooo many surprises for you!!! Omg!! Let the EPICNESS begin… we looking for the dopest hottest talents that’s going to be in the Nola!!!! See ya there@geewillie thanx boo' she captioned her post on her social emdia account.

