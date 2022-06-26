Tamar Braxton Is Coming To New Orleans

Tamar Braxton revealed to her fans and followers that she is coming to New Orleans and people could not be more excited. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

'I’m coming to New Orleans EARLY this year….. I have soooooo many surprises for you!!! Omg!! Let the EPICNESS begin… we looking for the dopest hottest talents that’s going to be in the Nola!!!! See ya there@geewillie thanx boo' she captioned her post on her social emdia account.

Someone said: 'What is your opinion on a girl making the first move?' and a commenter posted this: 'You have to Stand Up for yourself, No one is gonna be with you on the way to Success because the path of Success is very hard and only few can go over it. So always be there for yourself and acheive your Goals and Dreams.'

A commenter posted this: 'Somebody please assist me with little amount of money for food, my daughter is seriously starving here.'

One other follower said: 'Get a Blue tk now but not for Free....kwa anaeitaji huduma ya blue tk njoo dm kibiashara sio msaada tafadhari.'

One other follower said 'It's the most amazing announcement that you coulkd have given us!' and a lot of other people cheered for Tamar.

Tamar seems to be living her best life these days and people could not be happier about this.

Tamar Braxton proudly announced her fans and followers that she's back with her Dish Nation family. Check out the message that she shared on her social media account and the reactions that she got from fans.

Advertisement

'I’m BACK to co-host with my @dishnation fam & I’m serving up the TEA all week long till June 17th! Dishnation.com/where-to-watch for all the times!' Tamar said.