Tamar Braxton Seen With Ex David Adefeso After Two Years After Blame of Abuse And Fans Are Disappointed

Tamar Braxton and her ex David Adefeso have been making all of the headlines ever since their friendly social media exchange. They also made an appearance at the Essence festival the past weekend after they had already broken up.

The situation is a bit controversial. Normally stars are known to go back to their exes however in this circumstance David left some serious allegations of his ex abusing him in the relationship. These allegations had only come to light after the couple had broken up. The couple dated from 2018 to 2020 for two years. It was just after the breakup that Adefeso claimed Tamar had physically abused him while he was driving a car.

However, on the 3rd of July, the 'Love and War' vocalist had been seen attending the event with her ex while she waited for fans at her booth. She was also videographed exchanging gifts and autographs. She had uploaded the video to her own Instagram page and her video did feature her ex.

Fans were extremely disappointed to see him in her video. Fans believed that Tamar was making a mistake. However, some fans did come to Tamar's defense saying that it was important for people to mind their own business. Many fans were adamant on the fact that it was their life and their choices should be respected regardless of what anyone else thought.

No more information about their public appearance has been released yet. The appearance was just weeks after Tamar had wished Adefeso a happy fathers day, appreciating him for showing up for his children every time. The two seem to be on good terms as they haven't spoken anything negative about each other ever since their split other than one accusation.

Advertisement

However, fans were still pretty upset about their appearance. They deemed it offputting and weird. Fans have been in support of Tamar since the beginning however this was one circumstance that they believed she was doing the wrong thing. Although Tamar is seemingly on good terms with her ex, fans still have a grudge against their relationship.