Russian supermodel Irina Shayk stirred up the Internet, and not at all, with a new sexy photo shoot, as you might think.

It's just that Irina remembered her homeland and published several pictures in stories, where you can see dishes that are dear to every Russian: Russian salad, pickles, vegetables with fresh herbs, and stacks that are clearly not intended for smoothies.

As they say, one can only be glad for Irina if she can afford to eat Olivier and keep a wasp waist. But many viewers did not like the footage of this Russian feast. Some drew attention to the fact that Shayk signed the photo Russianzz, that is, "Russians."

The models immediately imputed support for the special operation and reminded her that a couple of years ago, she was photographed with a book about Vladimir Putin.

Irina Shayk remains silent for the moment, but the threat of a cancellation culture is clearly looming over the model. It seems that the public does not like that the girl recalls her Russian roots, although this sounds strange in itself.

In a previous post, Many of us consoled ourselves with the hope that the star handsome Bradley Cooper would come to his senses and return to the mother of his baby Leah Irina Shayk.

However, the actor has completely different plans - he is building the first high-profile relationship in recent years, which has already caused a stir among fans.

As it became known this week, the actor found his happiness with Hillary Clinton's assistant Huma Abedin. But the truth is said that everything new is a well-forgotten old. Let's remember all the women in the life of the Hangover star who got another chance at love.

The relationship between the bright international couple of Hollywood began in the spring of 2015.

Almost two years later, they announced that they were expecting their first child together, and in March 2017, their daughter Lea de Sein Shayk Cooper was born. Unfortunately, by June 2019, the couple's relationship "hung by a thread.