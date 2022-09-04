Irina Shayk And Bradley Cooper Are Considering Expanding Their Family And Reigniting Their Love

According to inside sources to Page Six, Bradley Cooper and model Irina Shayk , who declared it split in 2019 and have a child together, may be reuniting with the goal of having more children.

This week, the co-parenting parents of 5-year-old Lea De Seine shared a photo of their family vacation to the tropics, and a source told us they might be reigniting their romance.

It was a true family vacation, and the source claims that they are thinking of reconciling. She wished for a sibling for her daughter. The Silver Linings Playbook actor is reportedly on board.

Cooper was reportedly found socializing with Huma Abedin, the ex-girlfriend of Anthony Weiner, but the insider claims it was casual.

Since her breakup with Cooper, Vito Schnabel and Kanye West were briefly rumored to be interested in Shayk, but those rumors swiftly died down.

According to our insider, Bradley and Irina are both interested in starting a family and haven't had any meaningful relationships with anybody else.

Showing, It's not like Bennifer 2.0, where the other person is constantly in their mind; rather, it's more along the lines of, "Why not?" Since they are parenting together, they must cope with one another in any case. Maybe it's time to finally settle down; they are both pondering.

The couple, who dated for four years, supposedly gets along well and enjoys being around one another.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Cooper were first seen together in 2015 at the Broadway production of "Finding Neverland."

A source revealed on Page Six that they continued to try because of their daughter around the time of their separation in 2019. The situation is bad. Both of them are unhappy.

In a previous post, Despite his romance with Huma Abedin, Bradley Cooper, and Irina Shayk got back together for a tropical vacation.

Three years after their breakup, the model, 36, posted photographs from their vacation to Instagram on Sunday. She captioned the slide with a red heart icon.