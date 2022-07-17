Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Showed A Picture Of Her Unborn Daughter

38-year-old Hilaria Baldwin received footage from the next screening. The wife of 64-year-old Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin noted that the girl looks like her father, older brothers, and sisters.

The yoga instructor admitted that the baby has inherent characteristic features in all her children. Hilaria gladly accepted this fact and called herself and Alec jewelers, who managed to reproduce babies very similar to each other.

"No wonder Alec and I will have another typical Baldwin. There she is!" said the wife of the film actor, "The habit of marrying." Hilaria attached a picture of the girl that is in her stomach.

Fans of the Baldwins were touched by the tender frame of the unborn girl. "She looks a lot like Alec!", "Amazing, she is a copy of her brothers and sisters" "How cute is that!", "She looks so big already," "Charming baby," the fans discussed.

Alec and his wife announced they were expecting their seventh child in March, five months after the accident on the Rust set. The Baldwins are raising 1.5-year-old Eduardo, 4-year-old Romeo, 5-year-old Leonardo, 7-year-old Raphael, 8-year-old Carmen, and one-year-old Lucia.

Hilaria said she had to pass another test for glucose tolerance, which all women undergo during pregnancy. Baldwin admitted that she usually does not eat breakfast in the morning due to severe nausea.

"Today, I woke up with the clear realization that I want to eat the most extensive breakfast in the world. It's all because of the bans. Hilaria complained.

Advertisement

In a previous post, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin spoke about the imminent replenishment of the family. The actor and his wife admitted that they would become the girl's parents. This will be the eighth child for Alec and the seventh for Hilaria.

"I want to see you soon, my girl!" Hilaria turned to her. She also admitted that she found out the gender of her unborn baby last month but kept it under wraps due to a miscarriage she experienced in 2019.