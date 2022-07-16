Snooki Says That Angelina Pivarnick Is The Reason She Quit Jersey Shore

Snooki is one of the biggest American reality Tv personalities. She's best known for her acting and performances on the popular reality show " Jersey Shore ". She's one of the important people on the show and fans have enjoyed the drama that happens in the show associated with Snooki.

However, a new addition to the cast named Angelina Pivarnick has turned the whole show dynamic upside down. Angelina doesn't seem to be getting along with anyone in the cast. Although for the show they call her part of the family, this seems to be further from the truth.

The reason for her not fitting in could be because the other cast members have been in the show from the start. However, another reason could be that Angelina has brought nothing but drama ever since she's come to the show.

On a recent episode of Jersey Shore, Angelina has created havoc again. The woman was claiming that she was not the one who leaked the controversial bridesmaid toast at Chris Larangeira and herself's wedding. The allegations against Angelina were made by Chris himself.

However, Angelina has denied leaking the video. No one seems to believe her though for obvious reasons. The speeches had been made by Snooki, Deena, and JWoww. However, the speech was not well received by Angelina after which she created a lot of drama and chose to leave her wedding with her then-husband Chris Larangeira. The whole situation was so toxic and off-putting that it led to Snooki being upset and leaving Jersey Shore.

Angelina said that her costars believed her ex-husband was so unfair to her. Angelina had thought that a trip to El Paso would be good for the group however later she decided that she didn't want to be around them anymore.

The whole situation had been made very awkward by Angelina herself and Snooki was understandably pissed. Angelina is not getting along with anyone in the cast but she's still there for the money which fans have been supporting her for.