Andy Cohen Claims He Never Meant To Defend Jen Shah For Her Recent Wire Fraud Case

Andy Cohen is an American radio and talk show host. His shows have gotten a lot of attention from his late-night show "Watch What Happens". He's also on a radio show called Radio Andy on Sirius XM, a famous pop culture channel.

Recently, it was found out that Jen Shah had pleaded guilty to wire fraud with telemarketing on the 11th of July. Jen had been aware of her actions and also admitted that many of the customers that had been scammed were over the age of 55. She also claimed that she was so sorry she had wronged so many people.

Andy, when the light was brought to the case, initially defended Shah. He had praised the star for sending his son a birthday present and had not talked about the many victims that had fallen into the scam by Shah. He told the world that she was wonderful and she would never do anything of the sort.

However, just two days later, when proof was displayed, Cohen went on his radio show to admit that he had been wrong. He said that he was very upset about what she did and couldn't believe he had defended her. he also spoke about how he had gotten to like her however her actions had changed his opinion of her severely.

He stated that she had lied to him about being wrongfully accused many times. However, when Shah was in court, she stated that she knew what she had been doing and knew that it was illegal. Cohen spoke about how Shah had changed her guilty plea only to get out of trouble.

Cohen stated that Shah was answerable to a lot of people including himself and everyone that she had wronged. Cohen might just get to ask her these questions himself because Shah is still filming "The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City", even after all the legal cases on her.

Shah's attorney Priya Chaudhry has stated that she is a good woman who just crossed a line. She states that her client is extremely sorry for what she has done and apologizes to her family as well as anyone that she has harmed.