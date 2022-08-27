Ryan Reynolds Wishes Blake Lively Happy Birthday Without Any Jokes As A First

Ryan Reynolds is one of the biggest pranksters and one of the funniest guys on the planet. No one can escape Ryan's wisecracks but most often the butt of his jokes is none other than his wonderful wife, Blake Lively . Blake and Ryan are clearly a match made in heaven because not only does Blake enjoy being at the receiving end of Ryan's wisecracks, but she also responds with her own in return. The internet cannot get enough of these two and their adorable and hilarious love for one another.

However, this year on the occasion of Blake's birthday , Ryan decided to bench the jokes and took to Instagram to post a heartfelt and sincere tribute to his lovely wife.

The post showed Ryan and Blake throughout their life sharing various cute moments together and also showed some solo pictures of Blake while the caption underneath read as follows:

"Happy Birthday , @blakelively. You’re spectacular. I’m not sure if you were born or invented. Also, thank you for urging me to leave the house every now and again. ❤️"

Of course, Ryan being Ryan, he could not dispense with the jokes entirely and one of the pictures was a hilarious photo of Blake with lettuce on her face.

This is the first time that Ryan has posted a minimal-jokes sincere birthday wish for Blake as every year on each other's birthday, the two insist on roasting each other. Last year, on Blake's birthday Ryan posted a video of himself with Mariah Carrey with the caption, "My favorite thing that's ever happened on August 25th," the obvious joke being that 25th August is the date of Blake's birthday.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively first got together in September of 2012 and since then have grown a lovely family by welcoming 3 beautiful children into the world together.

Ryan explained the dynamic between the two in the following words while speaking to Entertainment Tonight:

"We don't take each other too seriously, but we're also friends. Falling in love is great, but do you like each other? That's kinda the question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it. We've always liked each other. We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that."