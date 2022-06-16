Blake Lively chooses the perfect dress for a hot summer in the city

Blake Lively knows how to wear luxurious outfits. Think of the Atelier Versace look she wore to the Met Gala this year. The actress knows exactly how to hit the headlines where the choice of clothes is in the spotlight.

And in everyday life, Blake prefers casual elegance or relaxed dresses, which are ideal for spending hot summers in the city.

The 34-year-old star recently came to support her friend Taylor Swift at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York, arm in arm with her husband, Ryan Reynolds .

Lovely chose a light ensemble that perfectly set the summer mood for going to the movies.

The actress has dressed in a white linen tiered sundress with a deep V-neck, a pair of brown Christian Louboutin pumps with a T-strap and studs, and she was holding a beige Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag in her hands.

Blake Lively completed the outfit with thin necklaces, a cute pendant - a cherry and a lot of bracelets - similar ones were on the hand of her beloved husband, Ryan Reynolds. The image turned out to be light, comfortable, and at the same time, chic.

Blake was accompanied by her husband, Ryan Reynolds, who was equally comfortable in jeans, with a black button-down sleeve and white shoes. The couple lovingly held hands as they got out of their car and headed for the hotel entrance.