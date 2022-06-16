Writer Nancy Crampton Brophy, author of the essay "How to Kill Your Husband," was convicted of life in prison for the murder of her husband. This was reported by The Washington Times.

According to the publication, 71-year-old Brophy can appeal the sentence after 25 years in prison. The prosecution concluded that the couple was in financial difficulties, and the writer killed her husband for the sake of insurance money. The defendant herself pleaded not guilty.

The body of author Daniel Brophy's husband was discovered with bullet wounds in the kitchen of the Oregon Culinary Institute in Portland on June 2. Witnesses to the murder of a 63-year-old man were not found, but after three months of investigation, Nancy Brophy was detained on suspicion of murder.

In the essay "How to Kill Your Husband," the author lists the motives and methods of murder and also provides arguments in favor of getting rid of a spouse.

"Divorce is too expensive. Do you really want to divide your property?" Brophy writes. As noted, among the possible motives for the murder, the writer names infidelity, marital violence, and greed.