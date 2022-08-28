Bill Nye Will Be Returning To TV Via Peacock For Another Great Series

Bill Nye has been the face of science on television for a very long time and now, he is all set to return for another great series called, "The End is Nye," which is streaming on Peacock .

In this series, Nye will be addressing all the possible global catastrophes that humanity may be facing and the way that they can be tackled to prevent the extinction of the human species.

According to Peacock, the show will “send Nye into the most epic global disasters imaginable — both natural and unnatural — and then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Each stand-alone episode takes a hell-bent dive into the mystery and terror of one specific threat. Every catastrophe is abundant with thrills, but also offer hope and a way forward — a scientific blueprint for surviving anything that comes our way.”

Nye will be tackling all the dangers that modern science can conceive of including hurricanes, supervolcanoes, solar flares, comets, tsunamis, and even apocalyptic dust.

Nye himself gave a statement back in June in which he explained the idea behind the show in the following terms:

“Right now our world is a very scary place, and yet full of opportunities to make life better for all of us — for everyone on Earth. Speaking of Earth, the big idea behind The End Is Nye is that for the first time in the history of our planet, we humans can control our fate. We can see the potential for these overwhelming disasters, and we have the means to avoid them. With science, we can change the world.”

Bill first began his career as an on-TV scientist back in 1993 when he hosted the ever-famous show, Bill Nye, The Science Guy, which went on to air for 6 years till 1999.

Bill graduated from Cornell University with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1977 and after that worked for Boeing as an engineer. Bill has recalled that his initial idea for the TV show was to make it engineering-specific but scientist Carl Sagan convinced him to pure science instead which Bill has now claimed was "great advice.”