Rihanna Will Drop Her New Album Tentatively Called ‘R9’ Sooner Than Planned For This Reason

The people, who have been hounding Rihanna for a new album, might get their wish sooner than later. The diva recently revealed that she had been aggressively working on new music that she plans to release this year.

The fashion mogul also made it clear that while her project might be reggae and dancehall oriented — like in other departments in her life, she does not want to be placed in a box.

She explained: “I don’t want my albums to feel like themes. There are no rules. There’s no format. There’s just good music, and if I feel it, I’m putting it out. Oh no, that is happening.”

The Barbadian popstar went on to say: “I feel like I have no boundaries. I’ve done everything – I’ve done all the hits, I’ve tried every genre – now I’m just, I’m wide open. I can make anything that I want.”

A source told Hollywood Life that because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rihanna has been forced to hit pause on other projects and can, therefore, focus on her music.

The person in the know said: “Rihanna has over a hundred songs either fully recorded and produced, various beats and tons of lyrics and plenty of unfinished songs scattered around for consideration for her next album. It has been a struggle to get the right songs needed for a full and complete album to her liking and she knows that her fans are jonesing for more from her and now with the world, as it is, it is putting all her focus to get new music out there quicker than she anticipated.”

The family friend added: “She was thinking of not having an album come out this year and just work with others and bring it out whenever she had time for it. But now she has all the time in the world, and she is really looking forward to release her album this year and have a lot of new music for everyone to hear. She is now very motivated to make it all happen due to the circumstances that have been going on with the corona outbreak.”

Are you eager to hear Rihanna’s new album? Do you think she will work with frequent collaborator Drake on it?