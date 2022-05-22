Rihanna gave birth to a son. Singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky have a son.

Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna has given birth to a son. The child's father is rapper A$AP Rocky. This is reported by The Sun.

It is noted that the singer gave birth to a child on May 13 in a clinic in Los Angeles. The boy's name is not yet known. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky became parents for the first time.

Earlier, the 34-year-old singer gave a frank interview in which she spoke about her preparation for motherhood and also admitted that she did not plan for a child. The singer said that the pregnancy, which she announced in January of this year, came as a surprise to her. 34-year-old singer Rihanna gave a frank interview in which she spoke about her preparation for motherhood and also admitted that she did not plan for a child. The singer is quoted by Vogue.

The singer said that the pregnancy, which she announced in January of this year, came as a surprise to her. "I didn't plan it, but I certainly didn't mind. I didn't calculate when I ovulated and all that. We just had a good time. We didn't think about it, of course, but we were all for it. When I took the test, I immediately told him," said Rihanna.

The star also commented on her high-profile appearances at social events in revealing outfits with a bare belly. The singer admitted that as soon as she found out that she would become a mother for the first time, she realized that she definitely would not dress in maternity stores.