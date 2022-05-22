Ed Sheeran became a father for the second time, he has a daughter

Ed Sheeran became a father for the second time. British singer Ed Sheeran has a daughter.

The wife of the performer, Cherry Seaborn , gave birth to a daughter. "I want you all to know that we have another beautiful baby. We are both so in love with her," wrote the singer.

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married in 2019. A year later, the couple had a daughter, Laira Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Sheeran has previously revealed that he has stopped using his phone to keep his sanity. The performer admitted that due to the use of the smartphone, he felt sad and depressed.

The performer revealed that due to the usage of the smartphone, he felt unhappy and depressed. According to him, he was in a bad mood all the time, so he decided to limit the use of the device and start communicating with fewer people. Currently, the performer communicates mainly by email.

Sheeran stated that he had not had a phone since 2015. He called the rejection of this device one of the best decisions in his life. Now the singer answers about ten emails a day and experiences less stress. At the same time, in the company of friends, the artist often notices that they are walking, buried in smartphones.