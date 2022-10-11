Rihanna Was Spotted Out And About Wearing A Glistening D Pendant, Which Has Led To Speculation Regarding The Name Of Her Child

Rihanna has not yet disclosed the name of the baby boy she shares with A$AP Rocky, but she may have just provided a hint about the child's name.

She was seen at a Hollywood music studio on Saturday, dressed in a vintage Clench football jersey worthy of a Super Bowl halftime show headliner, which is news that is sure to excite those who have been waiting impatiently for new songs from the Bad Gal.

She accessorized the sporty outfit with distressed Diesel trousers (which cost $292), a Balenciaga purse that sparkled like a diamond (which cost $7,400), and, perhaps most intriguingly, a long silver necklace that was strung with a sparkling "D" pendant.

I'm curious as to what the D on her chain stands for. Baby name???? An ecstatic fan sent up a tweet.

It sounds like Drake, doesn't it? Another user commented, "lol," alluding to the on-and-off relationship that the One Dance rapper had with Rihanna, which was widely known to have lasted for several years.

Fans who are eager to find out the name of the Where Have You Been hitmaker's bundle of joy may be disappointed to realize that there is a straightforward justification for the accessory: Rihanna accessorized her look with a vintage Dior logo chain, which she topped with a multi-strand choker and a bedazzled pant chain designed by the same fashion brand.

She made an impact with the series of boundary-pushing outfits she wore while pregnant with her and Rocky's first child. Irrespective of whether the Fenty Beauty founder chose the jewelry because she simply liked it or chose it for a better significance, she made a statement.

Rihanna stated in an interview earlier this year with Vogue that when she found out she was pregnant, her first response was, "There is no way I'm going to go shopping in any maternity department." Apologies, but getting dressed up is just too much fun. I'm not going to give up on that aspect just because my body is going through transitions.