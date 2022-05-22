Britney Spears fans are worried about her mental state due to nude photos after a miscarriage

Spears fans are worried about her mental state due to nude photos after a miscarriage. Fans of Britney Spears are worried about her mental state after the singer once again completely undressed on social networks. Writes about this edition of The Mirror.

Britney Spears, who admitted a few days ago that she suffered a miscarriage in early pregnancy, was again completely undressed for social networks. Since May 5, the singer has already posted six times photos and videos in which she is completely naked and covers the intimate parts of her body with the dog Sawyer or emoji in the form of hearts.

After Britney posted another 'naked' picture on Thursday night, fans sounded the alarm in the comments on the post. "This is getting weirder every day," wrote one of the subscribers. To which another responded, "It feels like it's not Britney Spears anymore." Another user was surprised why the singer's boyfriend Sam Asghari is not against such candid shots: "I wonder who the photographer is? If the groom, then it's strange why he allows this to be posted."

However, other subscribers were more supportive and wished the couple all the best: "I'm so happy for you! Do whatever you want with your freedom."

Earlier, It was said that Britney Spears and Sam Asgari are planning to replenish the family in the near future. The boyfriend of the artist, who recently experienced a miscarriage, wrote on social networks: "We felt your support. We are positive about what is happening and moving forward towards our future."

He added that it is very difficult for him and Britney Spears now, but thanks to the support of the fans, they feel better."It's hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Soon we will expand our family," Asghari said. A few days ago, the couple announced that they had lost their baby.