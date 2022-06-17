Prince William and Kate Middleton attend a memorial service for victims of the Grenfell Tower fire

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended a memorial service to mark the anniversary of the tragedy that took place at the Grenfell Tower in London's North Kensington borough five years ago.

In 2017, a massive fire in a 24-story apartment building in the western part of the city killed 72 people. Before the start of the memorial ceremony, Kate Middleton and Prince William met with surviving witnesses of the tragedy and those who lost loved ones in that fire.

The church service was held next to the Grenfell Tower itself, from which only ruins remained. During the service, the Dukes of Cambridge laid flowers and wreaths in honor of the memory of the dead.

On June 14, 2022, at a church service marking the fifth anniversary of the fire, the names of the 72 people who died in the worst fire in the UK since the Second World War were read.

Survivors and families of victims of the Grenfell Tower fire gathered at Westminster Abbey to remember the 2017 tragedy.

The memorial service, organized by the Grenfell United association of fire victims, was the first in the last three years: before that, it was held in 2019, but later it was canceled several times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in March 2020, Queen Elizabeth II, like the rest of us, spent time at home.

Obviously, despite the seriousness of the situation, these moments were the most pleasant memory for the monarch because she was in the company of her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

Due to the security measures that had to be followed during the self-isolation, Her Majesty could only see other members of the royal family in the open air.

The Queen led a free lifestyle and resolved all issues via video communication. Inspired by moments of freedom, Elizabeth II decided to change her image a little, making a truly royal hairstyle.