Jennifer Aniston denies the salad recipe she allegedly ate every day on the set of 'Friends

In May of this year, a video appeared on TikTok food blog with a salad recipe that she ate every day and treated her colleagues on the set of Jennifer Aniston during the filming of the cult TV series Friends. The video quickly went viral and gained millions of views.

Of course, the actress herself saw him, who gave a rebuttal comment, stating to the Magazine Elle that this salad looks very appetizing and similar to the one she cooked, but it's not him. And Jennifer added that Hannah's recipe is bad for digestion as it contains a lot of chickpeas.

Aniston's original salad also has chickpeas, but it is much smaller (about 250 grams). In addition to it, a snack that can replace the main meal contains bulgur, cucumber, red onion, parsley, fresh mint, feta cheese, and peeled pistachios.

Bulgur should be cooked and allowed to cool to room temperature, and all other ingredients finely chopped, then mix everything without seasoning.

By the way, now on Hannah's blog, you can no longer find Jennifer's salad recipe. The girl deleted it and generally became less active in maintaining a culinary page on all social networks, although after an interview with Aniston, she had many more subscribers.

In the same interview, Aniston revealed that "one of the most important activities of his day" was his daily morning meditation practice.