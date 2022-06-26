Duchess Kate Middleton Seen Kicking Football In Heels Like A Boss At Cambridgeshire With Husband Prince William

The ever famous duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton is known for her grace and beauty. But even the most elegant people like to let loose sometimes and Kate Middleton is no exception. Although she is extremely elegant and graceful, she definitely has a fun side to her personality.

In a beautiful flowy lavender chiffon dress and espadrille wedges, the duchess was seen kicking a football after a very long day at the very first Cambridgeshire County Day happening at Newmarket July Racecourse. Prince William and Duchess Kate had been at the event meeting with local businesses and community members. The couple had a long day yet Dutchess Kate was photographed kicking the football at the end of her visit which melted everyone's heart.

The couple had been busy all day, attending many places such as the housing charity Jimmy's, University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum, and East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. The couple had earlier been to see the unveiling of their joint portrait which was painted by Jamie Coreth and had been commissioned by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund. The inspiration for the portrait had been taken by Coreth from an appearance the couple had made during their 2020 visit to Ireland.

Coreth claimed that he wanted the couple to appear relaxed and elegant in his portrait. He wished to capture them with a balance between their public and personal lives. He enjoyed making the portrait and hoped that the royal couple would have enjoyed it as much as he enjoyed creating it.

The couple is loved throughout the world and watching the random moment made fans happy. Prince William was also seen to be enjoying himself as he was also photographed kicking the ball. With the combination of their royal titles and this simple moment, the world melted as the genuine happiness on Duchess Kate and Prince Williams's faces were shown through the simple act. The world was glad to see them enjoying themselves after a long day of duties.