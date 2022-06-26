Royal Foundation reveals the first official portrait of Kate Middleton and Prince William

The first official portrait of the Dukes of Cambridge was displayed at the Fitzwilliam Museum at the University of Cambridge this afternoon.

Popular British portrait artist Jamie Coret painted the painting of Kate Middleton and Prince William . In 2021, she was commissioned by the Royal Portrait Trust for the County of Cambridgeshire as a gift to the Cambridge Public Trust.

In the Fitzwilliam Museum, the portrait will be exhibited for three years, after which it will go on a kind of "tour" to other exhibition galleries in the UK.

The painting by Jamie Coreta depicts the Duchess of Cambridge in an emerald dress by The Vampire's Wife brand, which she wore during her visit to Dublin in March 2020.

Kate Middleton also wears Manolo Blahnik shoes. Prince William is shown wearing a dark suit and blue tie.

The presentation of the picture, of course, was visited by the Dukes of Cambridge themselves: it coincided successfully with the celebration of the birthday of the county of Cambridgeshire.

It is known that Prince William liked the picture: he called it "pretty big and amazing. "Artist Jamie Koret has already responded to the Duke of Cambridge with words of gratitude on social networks:

"For me, this experience has become surreal and extraordinary: being chosen to create it is the most unusual and pleasant privilege in my life ."

Prince William and Kate Middleton are considered exemplary couples of the British monarchy.

The other day, royal expert Jenny Bond spoke in an interview about the secret of a strong and happy marriage of the Dukes of Cambridge, allowing them to maintain their relationship for many years.

Speaking to the press, Jennie mentioned that the couple celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in April of this year.

In her opinion, they were able to live in marriage for a long time because they had already tested their feelings by parting once: Bond called it a "great idea," which is designed to help you understand if you are ready for marriage.