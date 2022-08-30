Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Responded To Inquiries And Remarks About Her Expanding Family

In advance of her seventh child, Hilaria Baldwin retaliated against critics who "question about or remark" on her expanding brood.

The 38-year-old ex-yoga instructor accompanied maternity photographs in black and white with the phrase, "We frequently encounter goofy and very self-deprecating remarks on my part when it turns up," on Instagram on Tuesday. It's okay because I enjoy making fun of myself; it keeps me going.

After having Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, both one year old, with her husband, Alec Baldwin , Baldwin continued by writing that "all joking aside," she is "appreciative" to be expecting another child.

She said, "I understand too well the pleasures and the tragedies, the beauty, and the agony, that motherhood offers," alluding to her earlier miscarriages.

Finally, she said, "I have learned to respect and love the amazing, the difficult, the painful, the mystical, and the uncertainty of this incredible process I am so lucky to experience repeatedly."

The 64-year-old actor's eighth child will be born to Hilaria and Alec, who are hoping for their seventh child together. In 1995, he and his ex-wife Kim Basinger welcomed their daughter Ireland, who is now 26.

We have a piece of amazing news and a great surprise: another Baldwinito is arriving this fall after several positives and negatives over the previous few years, Hilaria stated at the time on Instagram. We were confident that our family was perfect, so we were ecstatic about this gift.

She added that our new kid is a huge source of happiness for us. Favor and a gift. Alec justified their choice to continue having children the month after that.

The "30 Rock" veteran posted beside a Lucia video from April, "People wonder why. Because of this. The ultimate path is being a parent.