According To A Spy, Britney Spears Exposed Her Breasts Beside The Pool At Sunset Tower In Los Angeles

A spy informed Page Six they saw Britney Spears "topless" in a hotel pool on the same day she shared a nude photo and a video of herself in a bathtub to promote her new song with Elton John.

The "Gimme More" singer, who was lounging by the poolside over the weekend, reportedly unintentionally offered the visitor a quick glimpse into the renowned Sunset Tower hotel in Los Angeles.

On a Friday afternoon, Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari , were relaxing poolside when a visitor unknowingly walked into their VIP section.

Security halted them because they believed they were headed in the direction of Britney, according to our insider.

According to the insider, the visitor saw Britney "romping in the pool bare-chested with her spouse." The spy went on to say that they were rowdy and careless.

After that, Spears "leans out of the water with her husband and covers her breasts with a towel. It was genuinely the most strange event to ever occur while a resident of Los Angeles, the uninformed insider continued.

Several insiders, however, adamantly told Page Six that Spears did not expose any flesh by the pool and did not go shirtless.

Other sources confirmed that when Spears was "racing around the hotel taking movies in her robe... and in the lobby," "guests' mouths were falling," and that this was happening far from the pool area.

In any case, Spears celebrated her Friday cooperation with John by posting some suggestive images to social networks the following day.

Spears posted a picture of herself cradling her naked breasts while partially covered with a towel after the release of the pair's duet, "Hold Me Closer."

Before that, she allegedly posted a social networking video of herself undressed in a bathtub with the caption, "Hello, Sir Elton John. We hold the top spot in about 40 nations. Holy s-t, she continued. I hope you're doing well. I'm in the tub right now and ready to have the nicest day ever.