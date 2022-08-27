Penelope Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian's 10-Year-Old Daughter, Is Being Criticized For Wearing Cosmetics

Penelope Disick posted a video of herself applying makeup. While some of her fans thought it was lovely, many others criticized her mother, Kourtney Kardashian , for letting her 10-year-old daughter experiment with makeup so young.

Penelope, who Kardashian shares with her ex Scott Disick, is shown in the now-deleted video putting on a pink headband before applying any hair products.

She prepared her skin with a serum, according to E! News, and then used a beauty blender to mix concealer into the skin around her eyes, cheeks, and forehead.

While many admirers speculated about Penelope's career in the cosmetics industry, much like her aunts Kim and Kylie, others expressed outrage that the young girl was even permitted to wear cosmetics, considering it impolite.

My child is ten years old. Simply no. One opponent on Reddit, via The Sun, stated, "They only have a few more years of childhood innocence left before they learn new about becoming adults." Another added, "I literally can not believe she is ten, and people are encouraging this."

There's nothing wrong with a young child practicing makeup and other things, but publishing it for all to see gives me the bother; wrote a more empathetic follower in response to the clip's public release. Apparently, I'm "old school."

There were some supporters who thought the social media post was harmless. One of these supporters tweeted, "Out of all the stuff to be worried about, a little girl's passion for makeup? Be concerned for oneself.

A Kardashian representative has not yet responded to our request for clarification.

