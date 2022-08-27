An Altercation In The Crowd On Friday Night Cut Short Wiz Khalifa's Concert In A Hamlet In Indiana

The incident happened at section 5 on the lawn of the Ruoff Music Center, where the 34-year-old rapper "Black and Yellow" was presenting, at about 10:30 p.m. local time, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in a social media release.

Officials reported that "an urgent course of action was developed and implemented" and that "security employees reacted promptly, and all the adjacent persons started leaving the area on foot."

Additionally, according to the police, "all exits, particularly non-public exits, were unlocked," enabling concertgoers to flee on their own. According to the authorities, three people claimed bumps and bruises and were taken to nearby hospitals.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in their release, "Police staff sent many fast reaction teams and swept the area," noting that "no weapons were discovered on the property.

Logic, Fedd the God, and 24kGoldn were among the other performers at the concert, which served as the rapper Khalifa's most recent stop on the Vinyl Verse Summer Tour.

When approached for reaction, a Live Nation official issued a remark on behalf of the Ruoff Music Center and also pointed PEOPLE to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. When PEOPLE reached for details, Khalifa's reps did not promptly answer.

As part of his, The Speed of Now World Tour, Keith Urban will give a performance at the Ruoff Music Center on Saturday night.

As reported by the local newspaper, there was a commotion at the event as attendees, many of them young people, fled in tears and terror, climbing barriers out of dread of a possible gunshot.

With lawn seating and ticketed seating, the Ruoff Music Center, an outdoor amphitheater operated and owned by Live Nation Entertainment, can accommodate about 25,000 people.

As a co-headliner on the Vinyl Verse tour with fellow rapper Logic, Khalifa was around 45 minutes into his performance when the night's final set began. According to the Indianapolis Star, Fedd the God and 24kGoldn gave performances early in the show.