On The Amalfi Coast, Sandra Lee And Ben Youcef Were Seen Walking Around

On the picturesque Amalfi Coast on Saturday, the lifestyle expert and her partner were spotted enjoying the sun. They entered Conte Gioielli Jewels to try on rings and left grinning.

On Sunday, the pair will mark one year since they got engaged. According to acquaintances, Youcef is already sporting a wedding band on his finger as a symbol of their devotion to one another, and they have plans to get married.

When Lee, 56, went to Los Angeles following the dissolution of her 14-year relationship with former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, Youcef, 43, an actor, producer, and interfaith leader, also relocated to the area.

We discussed how Cuomo's alleged infidelity with Lee had contributed to the "stress" romance's ability to restore those much joy to her life.

The couple returns for the summer after spending Lee's birthday in Italy in July. Lee strolled down the picturesque alleys of Minori, donning a modest white off-the-shoulder cotton dress, tasting gelato, and making jokes with Youcef as he tried on headgear.

They recently appeared in St. Tropez in the South of France while on a summer tour of Europe. Youcef also stood by Lee's side in March as she survived a complex hysterectomy and experienced problems. In 2015, she battled breast cancer.

They were preparing for a long summer trip, she said to Page Six in April, adding that their romance was ideal.

On her birthday, she sent the following message to Instagram: "First and foremost, I am making my years worth rather than counting the years."

I've had a challenging year with my health, and I've learned that life is too short not to take advantage of every opportunity.

In a previous post, In the summer of 2021, the pair made their first public appearance. They were photographed kissing in Central Park in Paris, and Lee has admitted she is "surprised" to have discovered love once more.