Parade of skimpy outfits: Billboard Music Awards-2022 died down in Las Vegas. The Billboard Music Awards solemn ceremony, which took place on May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, traditionally brought together many stars this year. Her guests were Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz, Cara Delevingne, and many others.

The event was hosted by the famous rapper and award winner Sean Combs, known under the pseudonym, P. Diddy.

The awards recognize artists who have achieved the most success through the album and song sales, streaming, radio, touring, and community involvement. The leader in the number of nominations this year was the rapper The Weekend - the artist was presented in 17 categories. And among the singers, Doja Cat was in the lead - she fought for the award in 14 categories.

However, the winners of the award were Drake and Olivia Rodrigo. The singer won in five nominations (including "Best Performer," "Best Singer," "Best Rap Artist"), and Rodrigo - in seven (among them - "Best Singer" and "Best Debut"). The Weeknd, in the end, took only one award - the nomination "Best R&B Singer."

Singer Mary J. Blige received a special award - she was named an icon of the award. "For me, being an icon means overcoming obstacles to achieve the incredible and being admired by everyone for having an impact on so many people. And this is what I always imagined," said the singer.

However, yesterday it was interesting not only on the stage but also on the red carpet, along which the stars walked before going to the auditorium. You can look at the outfits of celebrities that they showed at the awards in our gallery.