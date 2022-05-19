The most famous plus-size model Ashley Graham showed a new collection of spectacular underwear, which she made herself. The mother of three children temporarily became a designer and, together with the Knix brand, released a second lingerie collection. The other day, the paparazzi were able to capture Ashley Graham, who demonstrated by her own example that these new items could be worn without hiding them under clothes.

At the beginning of 2022, it became known that the main plus-size model of the industry, Ashley Graham, became the mother of two twin boys, whom she and her husband named Malakay and Roman. The girl put her career on pause for only a few months to devote herself entirely to newborns and her eldest son, along the way exposing candid and very touching pictures on the social network, but now she is already announcing significant success in the design field. So, Ashley joined the team of lingerie brand Knix to make a joint collection for the second time. The capsule will consist of bras, bodysuits, and briefs in sizes XS to XXXXL++ inclusive and will go on sale on May 19th.

The model is already warming up interest in launching with its outputs. The other day, Ashley was walking around New York in a bodysuit from the collection, which she boldly showed off under a white shirt. The celebrity complemented the novelty with wide blue jeans, large gold jewelry, classic sunglasses, and flat sandals. It seems that the lingerie trend as the main element of the image remains with us for one more season with Graham's light feed.