Kendrick Lamar is back with his first album in 5 years, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. The release really turned out to be a double one: there are 18 tracks.

Kendrick Lamar shared the album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," the first in five years. It features Summer Walker, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Ghostface Killah of the Wu-Tang Clan, and Beth Gibbons of Portishead.

The rumors came true - "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers is really a double album. It included 18 songs, but the recent single "The Heart Part 5" was not on the tracklist.

Kendrick Lamar released the single "The Heart Part 5" and showed the video for the song. In it, the rapper turns into Kanye West, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and even OJ Simpson.

The video was directed by Lamar himself and Dave Free, who had already worked with the rapper on the videos "Poetic Justice" and "Family Ties."

"The Heart Part 5" will be included in the artist's fifth album "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which comes out this Friday, May 13th. The record will be Lamar's first studio effort in five years and is rumored to be a double.

"Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers topped the Apple Music charts in 72 countries and the iTunes charts in over 30 countries. Judging by the first reviews, music critics liked the album very much. The Line Of Best Fit called it "The New Testament of Kendrick Lamar," and ClashMusic called it "one of the deepest, most complex and revealing statements" of the rapper's career. Both publications gave the album the highest score of ten.

However, there were also dissatisfied: some fans were disappointed that on "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers," no hits like "HUMBLE." and DNA. from Lamar's previous album DAMN.