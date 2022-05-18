Tommy Hilfiger announces a global partnership with Shawn Mendes

Music and fashion come together to save our planet. So, the Tommy Hilfiger brand is building partnerships with Canadian musician Shawn Mendes . As a result, the global summer collection 2022 will not only be a breakthrough in the fashion world but will also be woven from sustainable materials. During his high-profile Wonder: The World Tour, the famous musician will appear before the audience in clothes made by Tommy to order for him. In addition, large-scale performances will be practically harmless to the environment because a global company is ready to donate $ 1 million to mitigate the harmful effects of flights.

And at the finish line, the musician and designer will show a capsule collection that will be released in the spring of 2023. Without any doubt, we can say that this is one of the most anticipated collections for the next season.

As early as May 16, we will see Sean in the Classics Reborn campaign, for example, in the 1985 Program polo, created from special organic cotton, which allows manufacturers to avoid 692 tons of emissions, which can be compared to 641 one-way flights from London to New York for one passenger. In addition, Mendes is betting on more sustainable denim because it uses 20% recycled cotton and requires much less water and energy even at the finishing stages.

“I look ahead to knowing from each other, exploring how creative reinvention can positively impact the fashion industry, and sharing what it means to me to live more sustainably,” Sean said.

We advise you to follow the news in the official accounts of the star and the brand, especially since, thanks to their joint efforts, we are moving towards a conscious future.