OneRepublic Shares 'I Ain't Worried' From 'Top Gun: Maverick' Soundtrack. In June, the band may release a new album, "Never Ending Summer."

One Republic released the track "I Ain't Worried," which will be featured in the film "Top Gun: Maverick." Together with the track, the group showed a clip with frames from the picture.

In addition to "I Ain't Worried," the soundtrack of the new "Top Gun" will include Lady Gaga's "Hold My Hand," also featuring Hans Zimmer, Harold Faltermeyer, and Miles Teller. But Twenty One Pilots was first invited to write music for the film, but then Tom Cruise "fired everyone."

Tyler Joseph added that he hadn't even really started recording the track when it all ended abruptly. He cites changes in the film caused by the pandemic as one of the possible reasons.

As a result, the main song for Top Gun: Maverick was recorded by Lady Gaga - her track "Hold My Hand" was released in early May. According to the singer, she worked on it for more than one year.

Twenty One Pilots' latest album, Scaled and Icy, was released in May 2021. Top Gun: Maverick will be discharged worldwide on May 26.

One Republic's latest album, Human, was released in the summer of 2021. The band released the song "Sunshine," recorded for the movie Big Red Dog Clifford, in the autumn. According to Genius, "Sunshine" and "I Ain't Worried" could be featured on OneRepublic's new album "Never Ending Summer," possibly due in June. Also on the tracklist could be "West Coast" and "You Were Loved," a duet with Gryffin.

Top Gun: Maverick will hit theaters on May 26. In addition to Tom Cruise, it starred Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, and Jennifer Connelly.