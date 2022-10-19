On The One Year Anniversary Of Travis Barker's Proposal, Kourtney Kardashian Threw A Celebration Complete With Throwback Photos

It's been a whole year since Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker committed to one other public.

The Kardashians star, who is 43 years old, recently celebrated the first anniversary of the day her Blink-182 drummer husband, who is 46 years old, proposed to her during a beachfront proposal at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California, where they had been encircled by a sea of red roses set up in the shape of a heart.

Ashley Greer, a florist in Washington, D.C., who is also the owner of Atelier Ashley Flowers, estimated to the publication PEOPLE that the complete romantic arrangement could have cost as much as $54,000 to produce.

On October 17, Kardashian posted a message on Insta with a red heart emoji and shared some throwback photographs from the love-filled event.

Honoring the day with a black-and-white throwback shot from their Italian wedding in May, Barker dressed his bride in a classic 1998 Dolce & Gabbana tiny black dress and put the exact words in the text, but with a black love emoji.

Even though Barker's marriage proposal to Kardashian was a joyous occasion at which most of their families and several close friends were present, the founder of The Poosh revealed on an episode of The Kardashians that she was disappointed that her children were not present.

She guessed accurately that her mother, Kris Jenner, decided against inviting Kourtney and Scott Disick's three children, Mason Dash, 12, Penelope Scotland, 10, and Reign Aston, seven, so that she wouldn't have to describe the event to Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick.

I miss having my kids by my side right now. Kourtney, getting a bit worked up as she spoke, revealed in a confessional that she believes it would have helped them feel more involved in the choice and as though they were a part of the surprise. However, I am aware that my mother chose to do it, which was not the best choice for her.