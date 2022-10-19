The Girl Scouts Of The USA Received $84.5 Million From MacKenzie Scott, The Former Of Jeff Bezos

As MacKenzie Scott was going through her second divorce from Dan Jewett, she donated a large donation to the Girl Scouts of the USA. According to a public statement, the 52-year-old philanthropist donated $84.5 million to the youth wing for females on Tuesday.

Girl Scouts CEO Sofia Chang issued a statement thanking MacKenzie Scott for her donation. This is a fantastic booster for our ongoing work to equip young women with the knowledge, contacts, and confidence they need to take charge locally and globally.

The Girl Scouts also announced that the money would be used to improve the organization's campsites, provide additional chances for girls to join the organization, develop programs to help them become college and job ready, and enhance research, employee training, and volunteer involvement.

The news release claims that Scott's donation is the organization's greatest donation ever received. Scott Bezos, who was wedded to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos from 1993 until their separation was completed in 2019, earned a massive payout worth more than $38 billion.

The American novelist ended his relationship with the billionaire businessman after learning of his extramarital incident with the still-dating TV presenter Lauren Sanchez. Scott had always intended to donate fifty percent of her settlement from the divorce.

In a letter for The Giving Pledge, a vow by the world's richest people and families to devote the vast majority of their fortune to charity organizations, she reflected on how we individually come by the gifts we have to give through an infinite chain of impacts and lucky breaks we may never fully grasp.

In contrast to whatever assets life has developed in me, I have a huge amount of money to give away. My charitable giving will always be deliberate. It will require patience, meticulousness, and work. However, I cannot wait. And I want to keep going until the safe is purged of its contents.