Both Charlize Theron And Sigourney Weaver Have Nothing But High A. Michelle Yeoh

Theron, 47, and Weaver, 73, expressed their love for the actress who was honored at Elle's Women in Hollywood Celebration on Monday in Los Angeles. The actress was recognized for her role in the film Everything, Everywhere, All at Once.

When Weaver was asked about performers from the current generation that she idolizes while she was on the red carpet, she told PEOPLE that she appreciates Issa Rae and Ariana DeBose before emphasizing her co-star in Avatar: The Way of Water, Michelle Yeoh.

Weaver mentions that her husband, Jim Simpson, is a big follower of Michelle Yeoh's work and describes the actress as "like a god in our house."

On the red carpet, Theron told PEOPLE that she would come up anyplace to encourage Yeoh, who she praised in a speech at Monday's gala celebrating Yeoh for her work in Hollywood. They appear together in the new Netflix film The School for Good and Evil, which premieres this Friday.

When questioned if she and Yeoh have a connection with one another, Theron responded, "Yes, I'd like to think so," when asked if the two of them have a connection. Although I do not know [her] very well, I have the impression that I do since I have observed her for such a significant amount of time.

Theron goes on to say that she had the wonderful privilege of spending two days with her co-star on the set of The School for Good and Evil. I had things pretty much under control... But I'm just a big fan in general.

Listen up, and I have a toddler and a baby. So I enjoy a 9 p.m. bedtime, Theron jokes. To be with Michelle, on the other hand, I would go to any length. I truly would like to."