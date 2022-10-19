Heather Dubrow Plays Down Indecent Rumors Concerning Husband Terry

At BravoCon 2022, the Real Housewives of Orange County star, who has been wedded to Botched doctor Terry Dubrow since 1999, casually brushed off speculation about the couple's marital problems.

Stages are normal; she told PEOPLE exclusively on Saturday. First, you laugh at the absurdity of it all, but then your children pick up on it, or friends or family members call, and you feel obligated to weigh in.

As the Bravolebrity elaborated, A comment on it would be seen as deflective. Therefore it's a no-win situation. And silence is the same as hiding. And so, at some point, you roll your eyes. Furthermore, you have concluded that you have found happiness and truth. Therefore, it's futile to oppose the spectral realm.

I think that success fosters contempt.," the mother of four teenagers said, explaining why she believes her followers and former Housewives could question her marriage. I am not flawless, neither is my husband, and neither is anyone else. I will never apologize for how fortunate, appreciative, and contented my family and I are. I don't know why someone would try to knock it down unless it gives them some satisfaction. Perhaps they deserve what they get.

Heather, 53, made a witty remark about the rumor mill on Sunday's RHOC panel as she and Terry, 64, discussed their emotional and geographical preparations for becoming empty nesters.

The host of the podcast Heather Dubrow's World explained that she and her boyfriend had recently purchased a "love hut" in Los Angeles: "Yeah, I know he's cheating on me, whatever.

Success begets contempt, she reminded the crowd, just as she'd warned PEOPLE the day before. But on the other hand, you need to have a firm grasp on your identity and a sense of direction.