During Her Early Acting Career, Charlize Theron Says She Had Little To No Say In The Costumes She Wore

Charlize Theron is speaking up about an incident from the early stages of her acting career in which she said that a male director made her feel as though he wanted her to seem more f—-able while she was working.

Theron, 47 years old, mentioned in an interview with Harper's Bazaar that one of her pet peeves is when directors don't let her choose what she'll wear on the set. She said that this really f— upset her.

The recipient of an Academy Award said that having another male force you to have a fitting almost in front of them is a highly demeaning experience. Yet, when I first started, there was no discussion about it. It was as if they were saying, "This is what you have on.

During the early stages of her career, Theron collaborated on a project with a male director who, according to her, subjected her to a seemingly never-ending series of fittings for the role. However, during her chat with Harper's Bazaar, she did not reveal the name of the film's director.

Theron said that it was "simply so obvious" that the decision had something to do with her sexuality and how f—-able the filmmakers could make her appear in the film. And when I first began out, that was considered pretty standard.

Midway through the 1990s, Theron began appearing in films, receiving her first acting credit for her performance in The Devil's Advocate, which was released in 1997 and co-starred Keanu Reeves and Al Pacino. Since then, she has won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film Monster, directed by Patty Jenkins and released in 2003. Since then, she has also been nominated twice for the award, this time for her roles in North Country and Bombshell.

According to Charlize Theron's interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2003, she started the production firm Denver & Delilah after getting the impression that the financiers behind Monster wanted a sexy lesbian movie starring her and Christina Ricci. However, she claimed that the version of the film created by Jenkins was the one that ultimately won out.