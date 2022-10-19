In The Episode Airing On November 3 Of Grey's Anatomy, Jesse Williams Will Return To His Role As Dr. Jackson Avery

PEOPLE has received confirmation from ABC that former cast member Jesse Williams will make his comeback to the medical drama When I Get to the Border on November 3 as a guest role and also as the director of the episode.

Williams, who is now 41 years old, recently stated in an interview with PEOPLE that he is always open to the prospect of coming to Grey's Anatomy.

I adore spending time with my real-life family when I'm filming that show. According to what he revealed, that location will be a home base for him forever. In addition, I will never ignore their phone calls.

In the following episode, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) will meet up with Jackson in Boston, and the scene will take place there. According to an article published in Entertainment Weekly, Debbie Allen will reprise her role as Catherine Fox, Jackson's mother.

It will be the fourth time that Williams has directed an episode for the series; his previous directing credits include the episodes "Fight for Your Mind," "What I Did for Love," and "Save the Last Dance for Me," all of which aired in seasons 14 through 16 respectively.

Williams and his costar Sarah Drew, who originally played Dr. April Kepner Jackson's ex-wife and his child's mom, are back to the program for its series 18 finale in May. Drew portrayed Dr. April Kepner Jackson's character's ex-wife.

In May 2021, Williams decided to leave the long-running medical drama. Before he left the show, the actor had played the role of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's Chief of Plastic Surgery for 12 seasons and more than 250 episodes at the hospital.

Shonda, the network, the studio, my fellow cast members, our fantastic crew, Krista, Ellen, Debbie, and many more have given me numerous chances for which I will be eternally thankful. So Williams stated in a note acquired by PEOPLE at the time, alluding to the creator Shonda Rhimes, showrunner Krista Vernoff, and his costars Pompeo and Allen.