On Friday, North West Shared A Video On TikTok Honoring Kim Kardashian As She Turned 42

On Friday, in honor of her mother Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday, North West posted a heartfelt message to the social media platform TikTok. The mother and daughter were seen in the video, with the caption "Mom's birthday tik tok," lip-syncing along to a sped-up version of Becky Hill and David Guetta's song Remember.

The oldest of Kardashian's four children, who is nine years old, started the video lightheartedly as she sang along. Then she turned the camera around to reveal Kardashian lying on her bed. West appeared in the TikTok video wearing a pink sweater, while Kardashian wore a comfortable sweatsuit and let her bleach-blonde hair down loosely.

After West's birthday messages for her mother, other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family joined in on the festivities to honor Kris Jenner, the founder of Skims, on her special day. Kourtney Kardashian, 43, posted a collage of childhood photos of the two of them to her Instagram Story to celebrate Kim's birthday.

However, after receiving his permission, Kanye wants his four children to use the TikTok app. This includes North. In addition to Saint, six years old, Chicago, four years old, and Psalm, three years old, Ye and Kim are the parents of three children they have been raising together since the beginning of 2021.