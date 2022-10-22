Jo Hemmings, A Relationship Therapist, Shared Her Thoughts On Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen's Marriage

When rumors have been circulating that Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are about to split, a relationship specialist feels that Tom Brady made Gisele Bündchen feel ignored and unwanted.

According to relationship counselor Jo Hemmings, quoted in a recent interview with the Sun that was released on Thursday, the discrepancy can be complicated and unsettling in a romantic partnership. Tom may be uncertain of how he believes and what he does need from life, which will cause Gisele to feel rejected and unappreciated, Hemmings said.

Hemmings argued that the split couple would be doomed as well if they did not confront their problems head-on and with some sense of urgency. She emphasized that the only way to circumvent this was through effective communication, in which feelings could be discussed honestly and openly.

When one or both spouses have spent a significant portion of their adult lives prioritizing their jobs, it can be a bit of a rude awakening for them to realize that they need or desire to make an effort to integrate family life into the entrenched pattern that they have established for themselves.

Hemmings observed that many people, including Brady, derive greater satisfaction from accomplishments in their professional lives than those in their personal lives.

It's also possible that they're insecure, worried that they'll lose their sense of purpose if they don't have the validation and fulfillment that comes from their employment, or afraid that others will take the positions they believe were meant just for them, as she indicated.

However, research indicates that the majority of us—nearly 70%—are integrators. Integrators have difficulty finding the correct work-life balance because they fear they are not devoting enough time to their careers or personal lives. Hemmings says it may be too late for Brady, 45, and Bündchen, 42, to save their marriage.