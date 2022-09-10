Olivia Wilde Discussed The Critiques Made Of Her For Being A Parent And A Woman

Wilde, 38, discussed the hatred she has received after her breakup with ex-boyfriend Jason Sudeikis in a new cover story for the October issue of Vanity Fair. She also praised herself for being "f—-ing tough."

She said honestly, "Like, the whole world watched me get issued [custody] papers. Women have criticized me for divorcing Jason.

She claimed that some individuals believe it is acceptable to call my family and me awful slurs. Telling me that I'm a bad mommy. Harming my children and me or suggesting that I should lose my kids.

She notes that a lot of the criticism stems from photos of her with Harry Styles and emphasizes that she and her ex-husband have equal custody of their kids.

I have faith in their father to be a wonderful parent when they are with him. I thus carry on living my life while they are not here, she remarked. But the criticism I've received for the way I live my life... In addition, Wilde addressed the accusations that she abandoned Sudeikis for Styles, calling them "total horses—-."

Before I contacted Harry, our marriage was already finished, she claimed. Sadly, Jason and I had a very hard journey, and we formally broke the relationship around the start of the COVID-19 epidemic. We were parenting two kids throughout lockdown, so we co-parented through that period, she added. "Like any relationship that fails, it doesn't end immediately."

According to Wilde, it became the appropriate thing to not cohabitate after it was obvious that doing so was no longer good for the kids because we could be good parents as friends who reside in separate homes.

After getting her children's names tattooed on her arms in late 2017, the Drinking Buddies actor presented tributes to her 5-year-old daughter Daisy and 8-year-old son Otis.

Dr. Woo, a well-known tattoo artist, posted a photo of the new artwork on Instagram. On Olivia's right arm is Otis' name, and on her left is Daisy's name, both in a beautiful script font.