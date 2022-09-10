Kanye West Was Backed By Kylie Jenner's Ex Best Pal, Who Wore Everything With The Yeezy Gap Label

Even after their fallout, Jordyn Woods, the ex-best friend of Kylie Jenner , continues to keep up with the Kardashians or at the most well-known ex. In a collection of Instagram pictures published on Thursday, Woods and her younger sister Jodie posed wearing Kanye West 's brand-new chrome Yeezy Gap sunglasses.

The images were captioned by social media guru YZYSHDZ. Both Jordyn and Jodie looked to be wearing a $300 Yeezy Gap bodysuit, a favorite accessory of Kim Kardashian, along with their lookalike lenses and entire all-black outfits from Kanye West's line. Jodie chose a puffy jacket.

It's possible that the girls were just naturally expressing their admiration for Yeezy while also not-so-subtly stating that they were Team Kanye because the post didn't have a #sponcon or #ad tag.

Wear those colors, gals, said one follower, while another applauded the images and called them "Tea."

Another commenter praised Jordyn for her degree of pettiness and said, "The ramifications of these photographs."

The relationship between Kardashian, 41, and West, 45, has been turbulent, and the Donda rapper previously attacked Kris Jenner and other members of the privileged family on Insta. While all is going on, Jordyn is used to the ongoing turmoil involving the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In 2019, Khloé Kardashian's baby's father, Tristan Thompson, was implicated in an infidelity scandal involving the 25-year-old. Ever since Khloé and the basketball player have welcomed a new kid, but Jordyn has yet to rejoin the family.

The co-founder of Good American admitted she hasn't talked to Woods since the reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians: The Final Curtain in 2021, but said, "I do not have any ill will toward Jordyn." I believe that individuals make mistakes, live, and learn.

However, it doesn't appear that Kylie and Jordyn will be friends anytime soon. According to the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, when she did anything to my family, it seemed like she was doing it to me.