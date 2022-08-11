Nicola Peltz Why I Choose Not To Wear A Victoria Beckham Bridal Gown

The "Bates Motel" actor has disclosed what she claims is the actual reason she didn't want to wear one of her mother-in-law's designs for her wedding to the style icon's son Brooklyn after Page Six claimed that Nicola Peltz and Victoria Beckham "can't like each other and don't communicate."

Nicola, 27, told Variety, "I was intending to, and I really needed to, but a few months later, she learned that her atelier couldn't produce it, so then I had to choose another outfit."

She avoided saying, "You can't wear it;" I never stated that I didn't want to wear it. That's where it all began, and they took off from there.

The actress ended up wearing a customized Valentino Haute Couture gown with a long train, square neckline, and lace opera gloves for her April wedding. She accessorized the outfit with a cathedral-length canopy.

But, it was previously rumored that Victoria would be creating Nicola's wedding gown.

According to an insider who spoke to The Sun, Victoria is happy that Nicola has opted to keep the gown inside the family.

Nicola "originally wanted an haute couture gown by Elie Saab," the source continued, but "agreed to let Victoria create her garment."

In a yellow ruffled dress from the former Spice Girl's line, the "Transformers" star did showcase her gem diamond ring, which she later updated to an immense egg shape sparkler valued at $2 million, when she announced her proposal that year.

According to Page Six's insider, "the build-up to the wedding was horrible," and Nicola didn't want Brooklyn's mother "to be any involvement in the planning, and she wouldn't clue Victoria in on anything." Communication was quite limited.