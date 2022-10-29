This Week At A Halloween Party, Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz Appeared As Romeo And Juliet

While attending Booby Tape's Halloween party on Wednesday, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, dressed up as Romeo and Juliet to make a lighthearted jab at the persistent reports that their respective families are still at odds with one another.

With Nicola, 27, dressed in a white angel gown and Brooklyn, 23, as her knight in shining armor, they decided to portray the tragically doomed lovers from Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film adaptation of the classic Shakespeare play.

According to an August Page Six exclusive, Nicola and Victoria Beckham, her new mother-in-law, have been at loggerheads over a litany of trivial issues.

At the time, we were told by someone close to the family that they couldn't stand each other and didn't communicate with each other. Everything leading up to the wedding was a living hell... [Nicola] would never let Victoria in on a secret or reveal any information. There was little in the way of communication.

However, a second source close to the situation in Palm Beach, the hometown of Nicola Peltz's millionaire father, Nelson Peltz, and his wife, Claudia, disclosed to us that the Transformers actress and the former Spice Girl were only unintended victims of the situation.

There are more than simply the two ladies involved. According to what they claimed, it's the coming together of two families. Tensions between the Peltzes and the Beckhams first surfaced when Victoria Beckham's daughter, Nicola, changed her mind about wearing a wedding dress made by her future mother-in-law and instead chose a Valentino Haute Couture gown.

Nicola told Variety in August, "I was supposed to wear Victoria Beckham, and I wanted to, but a few months later, she discovered that her atelier couldn't execute it," so she had to choose another dress.

She did not say that you are not allowed to wear it, nor did I indicate that I did not wish to wear it. So that was where it all began, and they took it further from there.