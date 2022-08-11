Heidi Klum Makes Fun Of The Fact That She Sips Her Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood To Maintain Her Youth

The supermodel joked about how her wedding to singer Tom Kaulitz , who is 17 years her junior, has aided her in keeping her youthful appearance throughout the years in an appearance with EDaily !'s Pop that was released on Wednesday.

She remarked, "I'm sucking his young blood; that's what I'm doing. Similar to a vampire

The 49-year-old America's Got Talent judge reflected on their relationship by saying, "It raced past, but it seems like a decade already."

Then Klum: "Just how well do I know him. We just get along great. I simply think, "I finally found the one." All is well thus far. I'm hoping that continues."

Just two months after becoming proposed to on Christmas Eve in 2018, Klum and Kaulitz exchanged vows in a celebrity-studded ceremony in Capri, Italy, in August 2019. Before that year, in February, the couple had also obtained official marriage licenses.

The Making the Cut host claimed to be "a much happier man" with Kaulitz in her life in a conversation with PEOPLE from January 2020.

"I finally have a companion with whom I can talk anything. a person who shares the obligations we all have in life, "said Klum. "I used to handle everything by myself. I get to discover what it's really like to have a partner for the first time."

She gushed to PEOPLE in September 2018 and described Kaulitz as "simply lovely."

"He is the most loving, compassionate, and wonderful person I have ever met. I'm very fortunate. I can't remember the last time I felt this content in my life, "She spoke. "We might not understand one another as well because he is German. However, everything is going well thus far."

From 2005 until 2014, the Project Runway host was wed to singer Seal, and from 1997 to 2002, to celebrity hairdresser Ric Pipino.