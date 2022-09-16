FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Millie Bobby Brown chadwick boseman hugh jackman Henry Cavill daniel craig Pierce Brosnan harry potter James Cameron dwayne johnson Lupita Nyong'o michael b. jordan emily blunt daniel radcliffe olivia wilde harrison ford tom cruise selena gomez christian bale ryan reynolds vin diesel gal gadot amy adams chris hemsworth
Home » Movies

Naomi Watts Wants To Be In The Marvel Cinematic Universe For An Adorable Reason

Justin Drea
0

VALERIE MACON

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become an unparalleled force in the film industry. It has created many epic characters, released lots of amazing movies and even spawned the second highest grossing movie of all time, which was actually at the first spot until Avatar decided to re-release in cinemas. Given the success of the MCU, it has attracted some really high profile names over the years, including Cate Blanchett, Michael Keaton, Sam Neil, and the latest in the line is Christian Bale who recently appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Understandably, the success of Marvel movies is a good reason for actors to turn their attention towards these projects especially since Marvel is drowning in billions in terms of revenue. Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian have expressed an interest in starring in a Marvel film.

However, of all the reasons to star in a Marvel film, actor Naomi Watts has the most adorable reason to want to do it. The actress who is mostly known for her work in the horror genre and also for her leading role in 2005’s King Kong, has recently expressed a wish for working in a Marvel film and for a very adorable reason.

She explained it in the following words while speaking to ComicBook.com:

“Oh, my gosh, yes. [My kids are] into all of those movies. I guess I would love to play a villain and am always interested in being in movies that my kids might appreciate and think I’m cool in because I’m very uncool according to them. Whatever Marvel franchise wants to come my way, I welcome it.”

There are many reasons to star in a Marvel film but to try and convince your children that you are cool is possibly the most important of all.

Advertisement

Marvel films are primarily aimed towards children although over the years they have managed to gather an adult audience as well but that is only because the universe has gone on for so long that fans who were children when the MCU began are all adults now.


Read more about naomi watts MARVEL Cinematic Universe

Advertisement

You may also like
A Remake Of The Austrian Horror Movie From 2014 Is Called Goodnight Mommy, Featuring Naomi Watts
Aug 24, 2022 7:08 PM
Mark Ruffalo Stands Up For The Marvel Cinematic Universe Following Critique By Damon Lindelof
Aug 12, 2022 9:17 PM
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness Star Xochitl Gomez Wants Her Character To Meet Other MCU Characters In The Future
Jul 30, 2022 5:30 AM
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *