Sony Has Delayed The Release Dakota Johnson’s Madame Web And Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven The Hunter Films

Sony has had an incredibly successful partnership with the MCU where their Spider-Man films starring Tom Holland have been massive hits, especially the latest installment Spider-Man: No Way Home.

However, with the MCU being its own separate universe, Sony decided to create a spider-verse of their own with some of the most popular characters from the Spider-Man comics including Venom which resulted in the 2 incredibly successful Venom films starring Tom Hardy as the titular character and a 3rd film is now in the works.

After the success of the Venom films, Sony decided to venture further with their spider-verse by bringing out characters from the comics such as Madame Web and Kraven The Hunter. Movies titled after both of these characters are currently in the works, with Dakota Johnson from Fifty Shades of Grey taking on the role of Madame Web and and Aaron Taylor-Johnson taking on the role of Kraven The Hunter. Aaron Taylor-Johnson actually previously appeared in the MCU in the role of quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Both of these films were set for 2023 releases with Kraven The Hunter hitting cinemas in January 2023 and Madame Web coming out in October of the same year but now according to the latest updates from Sony both films have been moved forward.

Kraven The Hunter will now be opening in cinemas on October 6, 2023 while Madame Web has been pushed all the way into the next year and will now be releasing on February 16, 2024.

The reason for these delays are unclear at the moment but there has been a lot of shifting of release dates in the superhero genre as of late, especially with Warner Brothers making massive changes to their release timeline on the DC side of things. Any change from any studio on the release timeline creates a rift in the timelines of other studios as well since new slots open up and studios must rethink their strategy to focus on whether they can leverage from the situation or not. Sony must’ve seen some kind of opportunity with this shift to have made such a drastic change to their release schedule