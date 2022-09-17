Mission: Impossible 8 Filming Is Experiencing Delays Because Of Flocks Of Sheep Invading The Set

Tom Cruise is all set to say goodbye to one of his most epic franchises of all time, Mission: Impossible. The franchise began all the way back in 1996 with the first Mission: Impossible film and since then it has only gone on to become more and more crazy with each installment. The franchise has seen Tom Cruise performing stunts like hanging off of the tallest buildings in the world, hanging on to the side of a plane as it takes off, holding his breath underwater for a dangerously long time and performing a HALO jump (look it up). Despite all the craziness, Tom shows no signs of slowing down.

However, all good things must come to an end and the Mission: Impossible franchise is no different. The franchise is all set to finish off what it started over 2 decades ago and the end of the franchise will occur over 2 installments, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2, the latter of which is currently in the middle of filming. However, filming on Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 is actually halted at the moment and for the strangest reason. According to latest reports, while filming in the Lake District in England, the cast and crew of the film had to halt filming as a flock of sheep decided to pass through. There have been photos circulating the internet which show Tom Cruise standing on the side as the sheep take their sweet time passing through. Hopefully the sheep will not create enough of a delay to mess up the release schedule of the film. Imagine explaining to millions of waiting fans that the film has been delayed due to an invasion of sheep.

Advertisement

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 is all set to release in theatres on July 14 2023 while Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 2 is going to be released almost exactly a year later on June 28 2024, a year which will mark 28 years for the Mission: Impossible franchise making it one of the longest running movie franchises of all time.