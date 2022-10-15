More Than $300,000 Worth Of Goods Is Stolen From The Home Of Megan Thee Stallion

The Los Angeles residence of Megan "Thee Stallion" was broken into on Thursday evening, and the intruders made off with valuables worth millions of dollars.

TMZ said that two individuals wearing hoodies and gloves shattered a glass door in the rear of the rapper's residence. They left that location and proceeded to the performer, who was 27 years old.

The criminals made off with between $300,000 and $400,000 in cash, electronics, and jewelry, according to the information provided by our sources. According to TMZ, law enforcement officials are using video surveillance to continue their investigation into who committed the robbery.

The rapper was not at her residence at the time of the break-in. While it is unknown where she was at the time, the publication mentioned that she is due to perform on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend, and preparations for celebrity guests begin on Tuesday.

On Thursday, she was featured alongside Heidi Gardner in an advertisement that promoted the show. Page Six's request for comment from representatives was not immediately met with a response.

Since making her debut with "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019, Megan has kept herself extremely busy creating music and signing a first-look agreement with Netflix. Megan released the album Traumazine in August of last year, and it features duets with Dua Lipa, Future, Jhené Aiko, Pooh Shiesty, and Rico Nasty.

She also gave Marvel fans something to cheer about by making a cameo appearance on an episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, playing a character that was a fictionalized version of herself. In addition, twerking with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) in a video that was released by the program became viral, and the video included her.

Sadly, the rapper is not the first famous person to have her house broken into; other celebrities have had similar experiences.