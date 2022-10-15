After Adam Levine's Infidelity Was Reported Last Month, Behati Prinsloo Uploaded A Cryptic Photo Online

In her first post to Instagram following the highly known cheating scandal that her husband Adam Levine was involved in a month ago, Behati Prinsloo appears to be urging trolls to "f–k out."

The photograph was uploaded on her Instagram Account on Friday, and in it, Victoria's Secret model, who is 34 years old, can be seen giving the middle finger to the lens and her tongue sticking out.

In the picture from the controversial fashion show that was shown as a flashback, Prinsloo can be seen dressed in all black, including a black top, black jean shorts, black tights, and black stiletto shoes.

Although Prinsloo has never addressed the charges in a public forum, it would appear that the model is trying to reconcile her relationship with her rocker husband, who is 43.

The pair, having their third child, appeared to have no trouble spending a day at the beach with their two children last week, even though the couple is expecting a third child.

Photos Page Six managed to get their hands on show the couple laughing and smiling while playing in the sand with their children, Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

Several people came out with allegations against the Memories singer a month ago, stating that she had sent them sexually suggestive direct messages. The allegations started coming in just a few days after a model named Sumner Stroh posted a video to TikTok stating that she had an affair with Levine.

In the video, which has received more than 25 million views, Stroh claims that she was "tricked" into having a year-long "physical" affair with the musician, who supposedly told her that his relationship with Prinsloo was finished.

Although Levine adamantly denied being in a relationship with any of the women who came forward, he did confess that he "stepped a line" by sending provocative messages.