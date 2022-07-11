Miles Teller's Grandma Wants Him To Be The Next James Bond

Miles Teller has quite a bit of buzz going around him ever since the release of Top Gun: Maverick in which he played the character of Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw but it appears that no one is as big a fan of the actor as his own grandmother.

Teller's grandma Leona Flowers has lately been taking to Twitter to campaign for her grandson to be the next actor to pick up the mantle of James Bond . Ever since Daniel Craig released his final performance as Bond in No time to Die, speculation has been rampant about who will be the next James Bond and according to Leona Flowers, there's no better choice than her grandson.

Leona took to Twitter to talk about all the credentials which make her grandson the perfect candidate for the role. Her official Tweet read:

"They're looking for an actor to replace Daniel Craig for future 007 movies. I think my grandson, Miles Teller, has proven that he has everything they're looking for — talent, looks, strength, worldwide appeal & oh, so cool. He can be that guy!! Wouldn't he be great?"

Certain fans pointed out that Miles can not have the role because Bond is British and Miles is an American actor but Grandma was not going to back down without a fight and Tweeted in response to this as well.

"Miles is very proud of his genetic connection to the British Isles," Leona responded to one fan.

"And lots of Europeans have played Americans. He studied acting which includes accents. He'd be great," said Leona in another Tweet.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Miles himself to get his thoughts on the matter and he was all for it.

"Yeah. I mean, yeah perfect," said the actor about potentially playing James Bond, "I think we're actors, you know, so maybe you can mix it up a little bit."

James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli has spoken on the matter of who will be the next Bond and they have made it clear that there is no favorite candidate for the role as of now because the intention is to reinvent Bond completely in upcoming films which could be quite a lengthy process and until then casting someone seems pointless. Leona Flowers would have a thing or two to say about that.